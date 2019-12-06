Tajuddin referred to rights and privileges committee

KUALA LUMPUR: Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman was referred to the Parliament’s Rights and Privileges Committee yesteday for making racially insensitive remarks.

Tajuddin is viewed to have seriously insulted the Hindu religion by asking Jelutong MP RSN Rayer: The ashes on your forehead, are those (the late communist leader) Chin Peng’s ashes?

His statement on Tuesday was recorded on Page 36 of the Hansard.

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran when moving a motion at the end of the Parliament sitting today, said on Dec 3, the Pasir Salak MP, in asking Rayer the question, had made racially insensitive remarks that insulted the Hindu religion.

“He had offended the feelings of the Hindu MPs and also disrespected the good name of the House.”

“As such, Yang Berhormat Pasir Salak must be referred to the Rights and Privileges Committee for his actions,” he said.

The motion was put to vote without debate by Deputy Speaker Nga Kor Ming after a war of words from the Opposition MPs before it was passed by the House.

“Looking at the situation in the House, I find that the Opposition are not interested in debating (the motion), and as such, I am putting the motion to vote and for the House to decide on it,” Nga had said.

The Opposition earlier got into a shouting match when questioning the need for the motion on the grounds that Tajuddin had already been punished with a suspension for his remarks. — Bernama