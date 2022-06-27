Tajuddin to Zahid: Step down as Umno president

PETALING JAYA: Pasir Salak MP, Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman has called on Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to step down as the party’s president, FMT reports.

The Umno veteran claimed that he was forced to sign a statutory declaration (SD) last year backing opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister.

Tajuddin, who was recently removed as an Umno Supreme Council member, said he did not want to sign the SD at first, but was forced to.

“For the sake of the party, Zahid, please step down and let go of the party’s presidency,” he reportedly said.