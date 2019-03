KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah wants firm action be taken against those who undermine national unity and harmony in the country.

The ruler noted that various efforts have been undertaken to strengthen national unity, and that in this regard, calls for unity must not remain mere slogans but have to be followed through by sincere actions.

He added that while the teachings of Islam were being strengthened in the country, other religions, and its teachings and practise, should also be respected.

“We call upon all parties to uphold the supremacy of the constitution, especially pertaining to parliamentary democracy and constitutional monarchy, the position of Islam as the religion of the federation while other religions can be practiced in peace and harmony, and the position of Bahasa Melayu as the national language.

“Firm action should be taken against activities and elements that could affect national unity and harmony,” he said in his royal address when opening the first meeting of the second sessions of the 14th Parliament session, here, today.

