Taman Pasir Putih, Taman Mawar halls closed as venues in red zone area

JOHOR BARU: The Taman Pasir Putih and Taman Mawar Community Halls in Pasir Gudang were closed yesterday as both treatment centres are situated in the red zone and are within a 1-km radius of Sungai Kim Kim.

Johor Health, Environment and Agriculture Committee chairman Dr Sahruddin Jamal said it was decided that a preliminary treatment centre be set up at the Pasir Gudang Indoor Stadium following the closure of both centres at about 6pm yesterday.

“The Pasir Gudang Indoor Stadium is situated in the green zone, a safe 5-km distance from the contaminated area and is able to accommodate more victims,“ he told reporters when met at the Aqabah Tower of Pasir Gudang Municipal Council (MPPG) here, today.

Meanwhile, Dr Sahruddin said as of yesterday he has not received any report of water pollution in Sungai Tiram or on claims that pollution has spread to the Johor Port.

He also pointed out that to keep the situation under control, the public, especially residents should not come near to the polluted site to witness the clean-up operations, because without proper safety clothing they could be exposed to danger.

“The public are also advised to seek immediate treatment at the nearest treatment centre, clinic or hospital if they develop nausea, vomiting, burning eyes, chest pain and shortness of breath,” he said.

He said it was important for the general public especially children and the elderly to reduce their outdoor activities and to always cover their nose and mouth with a mask. — Bernama