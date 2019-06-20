Tame animals can revert to natural instincts: DWNP

KUALA TERENGGANU: Wild animals still have a tendency to become violent despite being reared from small and are far away from their original habitats.

Terengganu Department of Wildlife and National Parks (DWNP) director, Dr Abdul Malek Mohd Yusof said the public often did not realise this and some disregarded the danger posed by the animals due to love for the creatures after rearing them for a long time.

‘’We must always keep in mind that the wild lives are not fully tame despite being reared from small and these animals are still inclined to revert their original instincts,‘’ he told Bernama when asked to comment over an incident yesterday when a senior citizen was killed after being bitten by a male pig-tailed macaque.

The incident took place at Kampung Leban, Kuala Nerus and the macaque was reared by Ngah Muhammad, 72, since five years ago.

However, Abdul Malek said injuries inflicted by wild animals were rare and there was only one case thus far this year and two cases last year. — Bernama