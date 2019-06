JOHOR BARU: About RM70 million is needed to repair the police quarters near Tampoi, here, according to Iskandar Puteri MP Lim Kit Siang.

He said, to date, the Johor police had received RM20 million from the federal government to carry out repairs at the three police housing areas, namely, Taman Kenanga, Taman Melur and Taman Melati.

He said there were 1,148 units at the three areas and 188 units could not be occupied as they were badly damaged.

‘’The quarters (near Tampoi) are already 30 years old and are in deplorable conditions and require repairs due to various problems including water supply. About RM70 million is needed for repair and upgrading works but only RM20 million is received,’’ he told reporters after visiting the quarters, here today.

Kit Siang also contributed RM1 million to the Johor police in an effort to smoothen the repair works in the three housing areas. — Bernama