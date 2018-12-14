Tanah Merah MP Ikmal Hisham quits Umno

TANAH MERAH: Tanah Merah MP Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz (pix) today announced his resignation from Umno with immediate effect.

He had also headed the Tanah Merah Umno Division.

Ikmal made the announcement before about 800 leaders and supporters of Tanah Merah Umno after a brief meeting at the Gual Ipoh Umno hall here.

Ikmal Hisham, who was choking with emotion when making the announcement, said he arrived at the decision after having given much thought to the future of the Tanah Merah constituents he represents besides wanting to restore the power of the Malays and Islam.

He said he has not given any thought to his political future, including which party he should join.

He said he believes that his supporters and the Tanah Merah constituents will understand the stand he has taken although it may take some time.

Ikmal Hisham said he had met with Jeli MP Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed to seek his views. Mustapa had resigned from Umno and joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

In the 14th general election in May, Ikmal Hisham retained the Tanah Merah seat by defeating candidates from PAS and PKR. He polled a majority of 2,929 votes. — Bernama