LAHAD DATU: A tanker ship carrying crude palm oil caught fire at the Fordeco Construction Sdn Bhd jetty here at about 11am today, and was put out about an hour later, according to Lahad Datu Police Chief ACP Nasri Mansor.

When contacted, he said the Lahad Datu district police headquarters received an emergency call about the incident at about 11.40am.

“The fire was occurred at the jetty and the Ever Growth tanker ship belonging to Syarikat Pengangkutan Kekal Sdn Bhd which was transporting crude palm oil from Sandakan.

“After the fire broke out, the tanker was towed out to sea to prevent the fire from spreading to other ships at Fordeco Construction dock,“ he said.

Nasri said the fire was believed to have started at about 11am and fire-fighters from the Lahad Datu Fire and Rescue Station managed to put it out by about noon.

He added that there was no loss of life and the cause of the fire was being investigated. - Bernama