Targetted subsidies, MP intimidation brought up during Supply Bill 2024 debate

KUALA LUMPUR: The mechanism for targetted subsidies, police salaries and MP intimidation were among the issues brought up during the first day of debate at the policy level for the Supply Bill 2024 at the Dewan Rakyat here today.

Chairman of the Government Backbenchers Club Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani suggested a cash transfer mechanism as part of the government’s effort to ensure there no leakages occurred during the provision of subsidies using accurate household data.

Such a method would ensure that business profits were unaffected and would allow the government to control the price of subsidised products and ensure that it was not manipulated by unscrupulous parties.

“With cash transfers, industry will continue to thrive as businesses will profit,” the Titiwangsa MP said.

Gobind Singh Deo (PH-Damansara) meanwhile suggested the creation of a mechanism to ensure every MP chosen democratically would not be pressured by intimidation by certain quarters in carrying out their duties.

Gobind said there were provisions in the regulations to enable the Dewan Rakyat to call up any individual who was trying to pressure or intimidate MPs for questioning during sessions.

“We have the laws. Why do we as MPs not take action? Don’t we have the authority to call those involved (to ask) what really happened and we find that it is true, we take action.

“I ask that we create a committee or a mechanism where we can ensure our actions as MPs are not affected, we are free to carry out our duties. Not only do we debate here in Parliament, after we go out there, there are threats and pressure,” he said, referring to the actions of Kuala Kangsar MP, Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid declaring his support to the Prime Minister, which led to Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin claiming that it was made due to intimidation by certain parties.

He also suggested that the government review salaries of the police force, which was said to be too low at present.

“It’s important to listen to the police personnel out there about their concerns and what we should really do to give them the confidence that the government truly understands their problems,” he added.

Datuk Awang Hashim (PN-Pendang) concurred with Gobind, and suggested that the starting salary for police personnel be set at RM2,000, excluding certain allowances, as a sign of appreciation and an effort to reduce corruption in the country.-Bernama