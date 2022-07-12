Task force to conduct census on houses affected by Baling floods

BALING: The Baling District Disaster Management Committee has set up a task force to conduct a census on the actual number of houses that were affected by the recent floods and water surge phenomenon in the district.

Its chairman, Mohd Shahadan Abdullah, who is also the District Officer, said the team comprised 80 members from the District and Land Office, Baling District Council (MDB), Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) and the Social Welfare Department (JKM).

He said the team, which is divided into six groups, would begin the census, to be conducted in 41 areas, tomorrow and scheduled to be completed in two days.

“Based on police report, there are 802, but today the number has increased to 1,228 and from feedback received, there is a likelihood of one household making more than one report.

“From this census, we will be able to ascertain the number of houses that are totally damaged or destroyed, while some can still be repaired,“ he told a press conference at the Baling District and Land Office here today.

Also present was Baling district police chief Supt Shamsudin Mamat.

Mohd Shahadan said the findings would be tabled to the district disaster committee before it is submitted to state disaster committee and then to the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma). - Bernama