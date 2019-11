TAWAU: Police have opened 18 investigation papers on Macau Scams from January to October this year in Tawau.

Tawau police chief, ACP Peter Umbuas said the 18 cases involved losses amounting to RM1,928,010.50 and the cases were being dealt with under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

“During the same period, we also received 83 complaints but there were no follow-up investigations as they did not involve losses while some complainants themselves did not want police investigation,” he said.

Peter Umbuas was speaking to reporters after the monthly assembly at Tawau police headquarters, here today.

At the assembly, 46 police personnel were presented with appreciation letters for their commitment to duty.

Meanwhile, a journalist in the district was almost duped by a scam syndicate with two men posing as a Telekom Malaysia (TM) employee and a policeman.

It started when the 61-year-old journalist answered a call on an office fixed line at 8.15am and a man claiming to be from TM said the victim had made 15,346 calls via telephone numbers 017-7875070, 017-7875071 and 017-7875072 and had ran up phone bill arrears amounting to RM5,860.

The victim was then warned to lodge a police report in two hours before the call was passed to a man claiming to be a policeman from Penang police headquarters who demanded his personal data including bank accounts.

He only realised he had been duped the following day and immediately made a police report as he was afraid his personal details maybe abused by irresponsible parties. - Bernama