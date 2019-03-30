Taxi driver among 34 detained in drug swoop

KUALA LUMPUR: A taxi driver who tried to bribe a National Anti-Drugs (AADK) officer to avoid a urine test was among 34 individuals rounded up during an operation conducted by Brickfields AADK yesterday.

Brickfields AADK chief Muhamad Afiq Rajali said the operation conducted as part of the Anti-Drugs campaign was carried out at the Kerinchi, Kampung Limau, Sri Pantai People’ Housing Projects (PPR) and Rakyat Condominiums.

“Those detained aged between 16 to 55 years, were tested positive for syabu, marijuana and heroin.

“They will be remanded for two weeks at the AADK lock-up for further investigation,“ he told reporters at the close of the operation, here today. — Bernama