Teacher detained for allegedly sodomising students in Lawas

LAWAS: Police detained a teacher to assist in the investigations into allegations of sexual assault and sodomy involving five boys at a primary school here in 2016.

Lawas district police chief DSP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the suspect, a 31-year-old man, was detained at Karamunsing police station, in Kota Kinabalu at 7.30pm yesterday.

“The suspect has been working in Lawas since January 2012 until now,” he said in a statement adding that the case involved five students, aged 13 to 15, and the investigations were carried out under section 377B of the Penal Code.

Abang Zainal said the police report was lodged at 12.01pm yesterday after the suspect’s heinous activities were discovered when one of the victims, currently in secondary school, informed his teacher of what the suspect had done to him and four other boys.

“Suspect is now being detained at Lawas district police headquarters (IPD) to assist in the investigations and remand applications will be made today,” he said, adding that the victim alleged to have been molested and sodomised by the suspect in 2016. - Bernama