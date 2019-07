KUANTAN: Afraid that her father would be detained for tax evasion a teacher was cheated of RM10,000 after giving her banking details to an unknown person.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 30–year–old victim claimed the money was transferred online on Monday.

“The victim said she received a phone call at 10.30am from a Kedah Inland Revenue Board (LDHN) staff who claimed her father had not paid RM17,600 in taxes, which the victim denied.

“The suspect advised the victim to lodge a police report if the allegation was untrue and the call was then connected to the Alor Setar district police headquarters,“ he told reporters here today.

Mohd Wazir said the victim was also threatened that her father could be arrested if she refused to cooperate as Bukit Aman’s investigation found that her father had been involved in money laundering activities.

Subsequently he said the victim was instructed to provide her banking details to a high ranking police officer who had introduced himself as Datuk Azlan.

The victim relented and a few minutes later she received a text message from the bank informing that she had made two withdrawal transactions totalling RM20,000.

“She immediately called the bank and managed to stop one of the transaction,” he said adding that the victim lodged a report at the Jerantut IPD near hear yesterday. — Bernama