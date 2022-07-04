Teachers should be in line with govt for people’s wellbeing

SANDAKAN: The role of teachers should be in line with the efforts of the government for the well-being of the people especially in preparing the younger generation to face future changes.

Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said like the government, teachers also played a role in providing the best platform for youth towards facing change.

“The process of schooling has changed. We understand the problems of the previous generations who had to walk to school. Now many travel in cars.

“We do not know what will happen in the future, so we have to be ready for changes to assist others to improve themselves,” he said when officiating Kinabatangan Teachers’ Day here today.

Bung Moktar, who is also Kinabatangan MP said in implementing the role as an education transformation generator, values such as honesty, integrity, responsibility, and accountability should be imbued into students.

He said teachers are role models for effective education, not only to students at schools but also to the community. - Bernama