Teachers’ union cooperation vital for national education agenda implementation

NILAI: Cooperation from the teachers’ union is crucial, in ensuring that the national education agenda can be implemented more comprehensively to the grassroots level, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She said that the teachers’ union has always been committed to education issues, especially supporting and assisting the ministry in the implementation of the national education agenda.

“We always use the channels of the union, especially the Kongres Kesatuan Guru-Guru Dalam Perkhidmatan Pelajaran Malaysia (Kongres) chairman, to channel the ministry’s agenda to the grassroots,” she told reporters, after officiating an education seminar at the Faculty of Quranic and Sunnah at the Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM), here today.

Fadhlina said that the seminar, titled ‘Pendidikan Madani: Memartabatkan ‘Karamah Insani’ Membangun Generasi Madani’, highlights the concept of ‘Karamah Insani’ (human dignity), which can unite the Rukun Negara and the National Education Philosophy in a holistic and integrated manner, based on humanistic concepts.

“A teacher’s personal image of excellence must start with a human nature to implement Malaysia Madani’s education agenda,” she said.

Fadhlina also reiterated the need for her ministry to pay serious attention to the challenges in the education sector, namely bullying, sex crimes and racism.

She said therefore, the value of love needs to be applied to be able to eliminate all the negative things that exist, either outside or in the country’s education sector. - Bernama