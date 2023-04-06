Teen killed in Penang motorcycle-car crash

GEORGE TOWN: A teen motorcyclist was killed when he was believed to have run a red light before crashing into a car on the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway, near the Astaka Seagate in Bayan Lepas, near here today.

Barat Daya district police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said the victim, Muhammad Akid Mat Rozi, 18, who was riding a Yamaha RX-Z motorcycle, died at the scene after sustaining serious injuries while the 18-year-old driver of a Proton Persona sustained injuries to his left hand.

“In the 4.30 am incident, the driver of the car was heading for Restoran Pelita in Jalan Tengah from Queens Waterfront Q1. When the traffic lights (at Astaka Seagate) turned green, he turned left.

“Suddenly, a motorcyclist came from the direction of Batu Maung, collided with the car and was killed instantly,“ he said in a statement today.

According to Kamarul Rizal, the victim’s body was sent to the Penang Hospital and the case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987.

The video of the accident has since gone viral on social media and based on the 16-second video footage the victim was seen riding a motorcycle in a dangerous manner, doing “Superman” stunts and competing with a friend. - Bernama