Teen killed, sibling seriously hurt in Kundang fire

KUALA LUMPUR: A teenage girl died while her younger brother suffered serious burns when their house in Kampung Baru Kundang, Rawang, caught fire late this morning.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said by the time firemen arrived at the scene, the victims, B. Thiva, 19 and her brother, Vishnu, aged three, had been brought out of the burning house by members of the public and sent to the hospital.

He said according to witnesses, both siblings were found in the kitchen area, with Thiva already lifeless and Vishu suffering serious burns.

“Two teams comprising 16 personnel from the Batu Arang and Sungai Buloh fire stations were dispatched to the scene after receiving a distress call about the incident at 11.10am,” he said when contacted.

Upon arriving at the scene, firemen found that the single-storey house had been almost razed, he said.

The victims’ parents were said to have been working at the time of the incident. — Bernama