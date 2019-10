BUKIT MERTAJAM: A drug peddler here found an ingenious way of distributing his supply by packaging the illegal substance in 3-in-1 beverage sachets before selling them at entertainment centres around Penang.

The ruse was exposed finally when police raided the 19-year-old’s home in Taman Impian Jaya, here at 3am on Monday.

Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) district police chief CP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said police raided the premises after a two week surveillance in the area.

“During the raid, we found no drugs on the suspect but after further checks in his room, we found 49 packets of 3-in-1 beverages, such as Cadbury and Boh Ice Tea,” he told Bernama here today.

The sachets contained a total of 1,614.27 g of MDMA, while police also seized 70 ecstasy pills, ketamin (54.80 g) and 10 eramin 5 pills, all worth RM17,850.

The suspect, who is unemployed, obtained his supply in large quantities before breaking them down to smaller ones and packaging them in the 3-in-1 sachets, which he sold for between RM100 and RM300 each, he said.

The suspect is under remand for seven days, Nik Ros Azhan added. — Bernama