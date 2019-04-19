Teenage boy panning for gold in river dies in landslide

KOTA BARU: A 17-year-old boy was found dead buried in a landslide as he was panning for gold in a river in Ladang Bonanza Biak A in Dabong, Kuala Krai, today.

Mohamad Amiraasyraf Azman of Kampung Biak A, Dabong, had been panning for gold with his father when the incident happened, Kuala Krai District Police chief Supt Abdullah Roning said when contacted last night.

He said the police were alerted at 5.15pm by villagers but Azman, with the help of friends, conducted a search and found his son’s body at 6.40pm.

An examination at the Dabong Health Clinic found no injuries on the body and it was sent to the Kuala Krai Hospital for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death, he said. — Bernama