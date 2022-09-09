Teenage girl feared drowned off Tanjung Balau Beach

KOTA TINGGI: The excitement of six friends bathing off the Tanjung Balau Beach in Bandar Penawar here today was short-lived when one of them went missing and is feared drowned.

Operations Commander Senior Fire Officer II Mohd Hazmi Zulkafli said in a statement that the victim, Nurish Qhalisya Suhailizam, 14, and all of her friends were from Kota Tinggi.

Nur Zurina Hafieza Mohd Azhari, 13; Siti Nur Alisya Abdullah, 13; Siti Alieyssa Qistina Mustafa, 14; Nur Azrin Syazwani Mohd Fairuz, 13; as well as seven-year-old Mohd Asyraf Syazwan Mohd Fairuz were rescued by people in the area.

Mohd Hazmi said the Fire and Rescue Department was notified of the incident at 8.39 am and 10 personnel were sent there to search for the teenager. - Bernama