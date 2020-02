LAHAD DATU: A teenager from the seafaring Palau community was found dead along with her five-month-old baby after they were believed to have fallen from the upper floors of a hospital here today.

The young mother is believed to have leapt to her death from the sixth floor, taking along her daughter. Both the 16-year-old and her child were found with head injuries by hospital security guards at 7.30am.

Lahad Datu district police chief ACP Nasri Mansor said the child had been warded at the hospital for the past 11 days for lung infection.

At 7.15am today, attending doctors instructed for the child’s oxygen tubes be removed after finding that her breathing had stabilised.

“The teenager was then seen walking around the hospital ward while cradling her child before entering the toilet. Both mother and child were found on the ground floor by a guard shortly after,” he said in a statement today.

Nasri said the young mother was pronounced dead from severe head and body injuries due to the impact of the 60-metre fall.

Police will be investigating the case further, he said. — Bernama