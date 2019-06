TANAH MERAH: The National Entrepreneur Group Economic Fund (Tekun) has managed to collect loan repayment amounting to RM200 million from 419,483 borrowers, who took business loans with the agency, during the first five months of this year.

Its chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Suparadi Md Noor said this showed that borrowers have began to realise their responsibility to repay the loans for the sake of other small and medium entrepreneurs.

“Although the amount is only half of the accumulated debt of more than RM600 million from all borrowers, our management is taking time, measure and space to enable borrowers to repay their debts.

“We are giving a second chance to those who cannot repay their loans to come and talk to us,“ he said.

He was speaking to reporters at the Entrepreneurs Appreciation Carnival and Aidilfitri Celebration 2019 at Dataran Kopakat which was also attended by Tekun chief executive officer Datuk Adam Abd Ghani. — Bernama