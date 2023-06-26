Tekun Nasional restructuring over 3,000 MSME borrower accounts

KUALA LUMPUR: Tabung Ekonomi Kumpulan Usaha Niaga (Tekun) Nasional has carried out the restructuring of 3,244 micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) borrower accounts that are affected by the current economic situation involving a total of RM33.45 million in funding for this year.

Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development (Kuskop) Saraswathy Kandasami said the SME Bank had also restructured 137 accounts involving funding of RM524.8 million.

She added that Bank Rakyat had also restructured accounts involving a total of RM19.7 million in financing throughout this year.

“Kuskop and its agencies are always committed to helping MSME entrepreneurs, including those still affected by the pandemic and the increase in the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR).

“For entrepreneurs who are facing difficulties in repaying the funding received from agencies under this ministry, Kuskop urges them to come forward so that an assessment can be made for the purpose of scheduling or restructuring funding,“ she said during a question and answer session at the Dewan Negara today.

She was replying to Datuk Juhanis Abd Aziz’s question regarding the ministry’s proposal to implement an interest-free financing programme or moratorium for affected MSMEs.-Bernama