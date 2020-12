KUALA LUMPUR: B40 households, Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) candidates will soon get to enjoy attractive Internet packages from five telecommunication companies (telcos).

In a statement today, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said the initiative by Celcom, Digi, Maxis, U Mobile and Telekom Malaysia (TM) in the first quarter of next year involves Special Data Packages for SPM and STPM candidates until the examinations end in April.

“Under these Special Data Packages, the five telcos will offer pre-paid data passes at RM20 for 15GB for 30-day periods from Jan 6, 2021,” it said.

As for the Learning From Home (LFH) facility provided by YTL, MCMC said it has been extended until the two examinations are over.

“Besides this, Celcom, Digi, Maxis, TM and YTL will continue their free online classes namely Celcom for its Tuisyen Rakyat progamme, DIGI (Jom Tuisyen), Maxis (e-Kelas), TM (I-Learn Ace) while YTL for its LFH initiative, namely free SIM card with 40GB data, content and free telephone for students from B40 families,” the commission said.

Students from B40 (lower income group) families can also apply to get mobile phones at no charge.

This initiative also covers free WIFI access provided at public spaces at 130 People’s Housing Projects (PPR) throughout the country until the end of April 2021 which will be undertaken by Celcom, Digi, Maxis, U Mobile, TM and TIME.

Apart from that, Community Internet Centres operating hours from now will be 9am to 9pm to make it easier for SPM and STPM candidates and students from B40 households to conduct their learning and daily activities. — Bernama