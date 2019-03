KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign workers holding temporary employment visit passes (PLKS) risk having their permits terminated if they get married in Malaysia.

However, special consideration can be given if there is an application to the Home Ministry.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman (pix) said the PLKS did not include permission for the holder to marry in the country.

“If we receive an application, we can consider it, but many get married without informing us.

There have been cases of those who breach the law and we have terminated their permits,” he to the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

Mohd Azis was reponding to a supplementary question from Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Abd Muttalib (BN-Maran) on how many foreign workers had married Malaysians and how many of them had returned to their home countries after marriage.

However, the deputy minister did not provide any figures.

To another question, he said there were no plans to make it easier for foreign spouses to be given citizenship to prevent abuse.

Mohd Azis said such applications would only be considered if they fulfilled all requirements, including permanent resident status for a certain period of time.

He said Malaysians who no longer want their foreign spouses to remain in the country must send an application to the state immigration office to have their spouses’ long-term social visit passes cancelled.

He explained that the social visit pass enabled foreign citizens to stay in Malaysia only as long as they remain married to locals.

“It is also the responsibility of Malaysians who married foreigners to ensure that their spouses abided by the country’s laws for as long as they are staying in this country,” he added.