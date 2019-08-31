Tengku Hassanal visits fire victims in Sungai Lembing

KUANTAN: The Regent of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, today visited Sungai Lembing to extend his condolences to the victims of a fire which razed 32 buildings this morning and is believed to have claimed the lives of an elderly couple.

Expressing sadness over the deaths of the couple believed to have been trapped in their wooden shophouse where the fire is suspected to have begun, he said, “I hope those affected will be calm and united in rebuilding this village ... in times like this, we must help each other.”

Tengku Hassanal, who was accompanied by Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and other state leaders, told reporters that he had also requested relevant agencies to take appropriate action to assist the 53 people from 29 families who were affected by the fire, which broke out at about 1.30am.

Wan Rosdy said the state government had approved emergency assistance of RM1,000 for each of the families who have been temporarily housed in the hall at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (C) Sungai Lembing here.

Tengku Hassanal distributed the cash aid to the victims whom he visited at the school and said his father, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, had been informed of the tragedy.

Additionally, basic needs support and food are being provided to the families through the Social Welfare Department and the Civil Defence Force.

The affected buildings comprised 20 two-storey shophouses, 11 terrace houses and a library, all of which are believed to be about 100 years old.

Arriving in the area at 12.15pm, Tengku Hassanal was briefed on the situation by Kuantan District Officer Tengku Datuk Nor Asmaliza Ku Lah.

Also present were Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Fuziah Salleh, Paya Besar MP Mohd Shahar Abdullah, state police chief Datuk Abd Jalil Hassan and state Fire and Rescue Department director Nor Hisham Mohamad. — Bernama