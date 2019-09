KUALA LUMPUR: Chief Justice Tan Sri Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat (pix) wants to continue efforts to improve the judicial system in the country.

Tengku Maimun, who met with reporters after the 2019 investiture ceremony federal awards and honours at the Istana Negara, said she would continue the agenda of reform in the judicial system that her predecessor had worked for.

“I will continue with the reforms that my predecessor Tan Sri Richard Malanjum had initiated before we continue with the new reforms,“ she said when met by reporters after the awards ceremony at the Istana Negara today.

Earlier, Tengku Maimun, who made history as the first woman to hold the judiciary’s top post, headed the list of 42 recipients who received awards from Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today in conjunction with His Majesty’s official birthday.

On the first day of the investiture ceremony, Tengku Maimun was one of three recipients to receive the Darjah Panglima Mangku Negara (PMN) which carries the title ‘’Tan Sri’’.

Tengku Maimun also expressed deep gratitude and appreciation for the award.

Sharing her sentiment was Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Dr Ismail Bakar, a PMN recipient, who was determined to continue the government’s aspiration to make Malaysia a clean country, free from corruption.

While sending congratulatory wishes to civil servants who also received awards, he hoped that it would inspire them to serve more efficiently and responsibly in carrying out their duties.

Dewan Rakyat speaker Tan Sri Mohammad Ariff Yusof also expressed gratitude and appreciation to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for the Darjah Panglima Setia Mahkota (PSM) he received today.

Mohammad Ariff pledged to continue his vision for Parliamentary reform, which had already been initiated through the establishment of the Special Election Committee and efforts to make Parliament people-centred and people-friendly.

“We will also be holding events and activities that involve people like the ‘Debaton Parlimen’ which we recently organised last Saturday,“ he said.

Chief protocol officer of the government Datuk Rozainor Ramli said the Darjah Panglima Setia Diraja (PSD) bestowed on him today gave him the courage and spirit to work harder and serve the country and His Majesty. — Bernama