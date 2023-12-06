Tengku Zafrul: EXIM GEFP 2023 provides holistic financial solutions to smes

KUALA LUMPUR: The EXIM GO-EXPORT Financing Programme (GEFP 2023) by the Export-Import Bank of Malaysia Bhd (EXIM Bank) provides a holistic financing solution to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and corporates, said Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz (pix).

Comprising three different products, namely EXIM GO SMEXPORT, EXIM GO EXPORT ACE, and EXIM GO EXPORT GREENTECH, he said the programme combines government funds and grants with EXIM’s long-established expertise in providing competitive solutions to export-oriented SMEs and companies.

“The EXIM GO SMEXPORT, for example, is designed to support and strengthen SMEs’ production capacity and capabilities to enter global markets. SMEs can use this financing to develop, upgrade or expand their infrastructure, plant and facilities, as well as procure machinery and equipment.

“The EXIM GO EXPORT ACE, on the other hand, is a programme specifically catered to anchor companies in building and maintaining a resilient supply chain ecosystem and improving the business continuity of their vendors. Vendors benefit from getting quick access to funds and enjoy great flexibility in credit terms,“ the minister said in his speech after the launch of the programme here today.

Tengku Zafrul added that the EXIM GO EXPORT GREENTECH is a comprehensive, sustainability-driven financing programme designed to help exporters grow and expand their businesses in strategic sectors such as automation, digital tech, green tech and biotechnology.

The EXIM GEFP 2023 provides financing to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and corporate clients, enabling them to invest and grow in the areas of export development, green technology and supply chain ecosystem. Seen as a catalyst for businesses, these financing programmes will enable SMEs and corporate clients to grow their businesses, obtain funds for cashflow requirements, or expand in strategic green-tech and/or other tech sectors.

EXIM Bank president and chief executive officer Arshad Ismail said the aim of the programme is to help SMEs and corporate clients build a successful export business.

“The EXIM Go Export programme is a tailor-made banking solution that prioritises the needs of our customers and ensures our offerings align with their specific exporting business requirements. We are helping them grow and that fulfils our mandate,“ he added.

At the programme launch, EXIM Bank also formalised its collaboration with Etiqa General Takaful Bhd and Syarikat Jaminan Pembiayaan Perniagaan Bhd (SJPP) through the signing of two memorandums of understanding (MoU).

The first MoU with Etiqa is to strengthen the cross-selling of general takaful products and financing facilities.

The MoU with SJPP is to strengthen their existing collaboration in implementing financing facilities and guarantee schemes on domestic and export-oriented propositions, the bank said. -Bernama