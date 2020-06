KUALA LUMPUR: Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz today met Senior Minister and Education Minister Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin to discuss education issues for the upcoming Short-Term Economic Recovery Plan (ERP).

In his official Twitter, Tengku Zafrul said the issues discussed included the teaching and learning (TnL) process in the new norm, challenges and needs of digital learning, and support for students from the vulnerable group.

“The education sector plays a vital role in shaping future generations, and the government has always been attentive towards the challenges faced by the sector, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic,” he tweeted today.

Also present at the meeting were the Education Ministry’s top management representatives.

Yesterday, Tengku Zafrul revealed that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin would unveil details of the ERP this month with further measures to support the domestic economic activities for the period of June to December 2020. - Bernama