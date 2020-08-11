Teraju approves RM100m allocation for Dana Kemakmuran Bumiputera

KUALA LUMPUR: The Bumiputera Agenda Steering Unit (Teraju) has approved a RM100 million allocation for the Dana Kemakmuran Bumiputera (DKB) to promote economic growth and new investment by qualified Bumiputera companies.

The programme’s main objectives include giving support to projects to be implemented to enable them to be more viable and competitive, creating job opportunities at all levels, and achieving sustainable growth with the opportunity to apply advanced technology and automation.

“This is the initial fund for this year, with a higher amount to be provided in the future.

“However, the additional funds should be commensurate with pro forma reports and open up more jobs,” Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof said at a media conference.

He said the DKB programme would act as a catalyst for greater Bumiputera involvement in strategic sectors, noting the repayable grant could be a strategic catalyst for the private sector in the country’s economic development, in line with the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030.

To qualify, projects should have a value of between RM500,000 and RM100 million for the purchase of equipment and machinery, or between RM2.5 million and RM100 million for a development project.

More details are available at the Teraju website teraju.gov.my.

Sectors that are eligible for the grant include manufacturing, agriculture, bio industry, digital economy, engineering services, and property development in Malay reserve/wakaf land or adat land (in the case of Sabah and Sarawak), as well as oil and gas in regional economic corridors (ECER, SEDIA and Sarawak), logistics (IRDA and NCER) or ruminants (Sabah and Sarawak). — Bernama