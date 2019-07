KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu government was able to bring in investments totalling RM801.5 million to the state over a one year period since June last year, the State Assembly was told today.

State Trade and Industry Committee chairman Datuk Tengku Hassan Tengku Omar said of the total, RM480.6 million came from foreign investors.

Through these investments, 2,096 employment opportunities were created for the Terengganu people, such as in bio-chemical industry in Kerteh; steel and petroleum and gas industry in Kemaman and wood-based industry in Wakaf Tapai, he said in response to an oral question from Wan Hapandi Wan Nik (PAS-Sura) .

Meanwhile, State Human Resource, Entrepreneurship, Micro-Industry and Hawkers Affair Committee chairman Mohd Nurkhuzaini Ab Rahman said 528 entrepreneurs and petty traders had obtained loans totaling RM4.5 million from the Terengganu Entrepreneur Fund (Tugas) as of June this year.

During the tabling of the 2019 State Budget, the Terengganu government announced an allocation of RM15 million for Tugas to provide syariah-compliance loans to entrepreneurs and petty traders in the state. — Bernama