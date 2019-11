KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu state government will publish guidelines on entertainment, culture and tourism in January next year.

State Tourism, Culture and Information Technology Committee chairman Ariffin Deraman (pix) said all relevant processes had been completed and a briefing session with all local authorities would be conducted in the near future.

He said that the guidelines, which would also cover regulations for non-Muslims, would be the basis for all domestic entertainment, cultural and tourism programmes organised to avoid activities that were not shariah-compliant.

“All the paperwork is ready and we will inform all the local authorities first in a closed session.

“Therefore, we have to postpone all state entertainment and cultural programmes before these guidelines are gazetted to prevent any unpleasant issues arising,“ he told reporters after attending the closing ceremony and gift presentation of the 2019 Arfa Batik cup here yesterday.

Ariffin said the state government had also made Kelantan a reference in the process of drafting the guidelines as the state was more experienced.

In another development, Ariffin said the state government was also unlikely to continue the Pulau Bayas development project in Tasek Kenyir, Hulu Terengganu, which was already 77% completed as a duty free zone.

“During the time of former Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Said, the location (Pulau Bayas) seemed appropriate, but after Datuk Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman took over, it was not appropriate as he built an eight-storey hotel in Pulau Poh.

“When the hotel is completed in March next year, it will likely become a duty free centre because of its location just next to Pengkalan Gawi and accessible via the bridge,“ he said.

However, Ariffin said the final decision on the matter would only be made after it was brought to the state assembly weekly meeting.

He added that the state government had set up a special committee chaired by the Exco for Infrastructure, Public Facilities, Green Technology and Utilities, Dr Mamad Puteh to resolve the matter.

“At the same time, the state government is also offering any agency or private sector interested in taking over the Bayas development project to request and submit a proposal for consideration,“ he said.

The Pulau Bayas development project as a duty free zone was started by former Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Said in 2012.

However, it is understood that after almost eight years, the project, which cost more than RM200 million and encompassed six packages, has not been completed and had stalled. — Bernama