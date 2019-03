KUALA LUMPUR: The police deported six Egyptians and a Tunisian suspected of being threats to national security on a directive from the Attorney-General’s Chambers, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said today.

He said they had to be deported immediately because the police had to restrict the group’s network and activities in the country.

“We received a directive from the Attorney-General. Some of them had entered the country using fake documents. We will not tolerate this because they clearly posed a threat to national security,” he said.

Mohamad Fuzi was asked to comment on the statement by Port Dickson MP Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim that the police could have acted in haste in deporting them.

The police chief had said in a statement last Sunday that the seven foreigners were among nine individuals suspected to be terrorists planning large-scale attacks in several countries. The two others are Malaysians.

Mohamad Fuzi had earlier witnessed Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd, who retires on Friday, hand over the post of CID director to Datuk Huzir Mohamed, the CID deputy director (intelligence/operations), who will hold the post in an acting capacity.

The IGP also pinned ranks on 14 senior police officers and presented the Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara medal to 93 officers and personnel for outstanding service.

Mohamad Fuzi also said that the police had submitted the names of potential candidates for the post of CID director to the government.

“Let the government decide. Datuk Huzir was made the acting director due to his seniority and long service in the CID,” he added. — Bernama