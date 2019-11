PONTIAN: Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Tanjung Piai parliamentrary by-election Karmaine Sardini (pix) said, even though he lost, he would soldier on for the people and his party.

Met by reporters at PH’s Main Operations Room in Eco Rambah here, the Tanjung Piai Bersatu division chairman said PH would do a post-mortem on the outcome.

“The results are in, I accept the people’s choice. They have decided, we (PH) have to accept it. I will soldier on,” he said.

The by-election, a six-cornered fight, saw Barisan Nasional candidate Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng win by a 15,086-vote majority.

The official results were announced by returning officer Zulkifly Mohd Tahir at 9.16pm at Dewan Jubli Intan Sultan Ibrahim here.

The former two-term Tanjung Piai Member of Parliament polled 25,466 votes against the 10,380 garnered by Karmaine.

Four other candidates lost their deposits for securing less than one-eighth or 12.5% of the total votes.

Gerakan’s Wendy Subramaniam managed to get only 1,707 votes, followed by Datuk Dr Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz of Berjasa (850), and two independents, Dr Ang Chuan Lock (380) and Faridah Aryani Abdul Ghaffar (32).

Meanwhile, Wee said he would serve the constituents with full commitment.

“Although I will be an opposition MP, I will look into how to implement programmes for the benefit of the people,” he said.

Dr Badrulhisham described his defeat as a dignified one because he received 850 votes while Dr Ang Chuan Lock was satisfied that he polled 380 votes and thanked the voters who voted for him. — Bernama