TH improves its customer care services

MAKKAH: Tabung Haji (TH) has improved its customer care services for the 1444 Hijrah pilgrimages with matters raised by pilgrims listed in five categories.

Makkah Operations director Mohamad Zamry Mohd Noor said the categories were complaints, applications, suggestions, appreciations and enquiries, which allowed for appropriate action to be taken.

“It used to be difficult for us to categorise which ones were complaints, applications or enquiries, they were all lumped together. So it’s difficult for us to analyse.

“This year, we have clearly categorised what a complaint actually is, losing an identification bracelet was categorised as a complaint, when it’s actually an application for a new bracelet,“ he told reporters here.

Every complaint must be resolved immediately or within a certain period, depending on the type of complaint, he added.

Mohamad Zamry said any suggestion and enquiry by pilgrims would be officially recorded for future improvements.

He said the customer service centres located in the Abraj Al-Janadriyyah building, TH headquarters and Land Premium accommodation building here will operate from today and pilgrims can also contact the Pusat Bantuan Tanah Suci at 0125704433 for any enquiry.

Meanwhile, he said this year, the coverage rate for baggage insurance managed by TH had been increased from a maximum of RM300 to RM500.

“Lost baggage or personal belongings due to one’s own negligence is not included in this coverage,“ he added. - Bernama