MAKKAH: Performing the haj pilgrimage can be a problem, especially for senior citizens, and foreseeing this, the Pilgrims Fund Board or Tabung Haji (TH), provides assistance for those in need through its Senior Citizen Haj Pilgrims programme.

Indeed, this has brought relief to Naemah Abu Sharif, 75, who is on the holy land with her husband, Che Hamzah Ngah Ismail, 80, to perform the haj pilgrimage.

What worries her most is during the Masyair, the most challenging phase of the haj which begins with the Wukuf or the grand assembly this Saturday, Aug 10, when all the haj pilgrims would gather in Arafah.

“My husband has memory lapse and has to be told when to do what, including to perform the prayer. As such, he needs to have someone with him all the time, and with the Masyair approaching, it worries me a lot.

“I have applied for assistance under the program (for senior citizens) and feel relieved for him as I too, will be able to perform my haj rituals without having to worry about him,” said Naemah.

TH Operation Director (Guidance) Tengku Aziz Raya Abdullah said the programme, which was introduced 19 years ago, was aimed at helping elderly pilgrims, especially those who came unaccompanied and having problems managing themselves.

“Before the introduction of this programme, three or four of Malaysian elderly pilgrims would be reported missing during Masyair every year, but the trend changed when we implemented this programme, Alhamdulillah.

“There is no age limit for this programme, but we usually give priority to those aged 75 and above,” he said.

This year alone, he said 140 applications were received from the pilgrims, but only 50 would be accepted and assisted under the programme.

During the Masyair, which begins with the Wukuf in Arafah, pilgrims will then go to Muzdalifah for an overnight stay before proceeding to Mina for the stone-throwing ritual.

Some 30,200 Malaysians are now on the holy land to perform the haj pilgrimage this season.

They are being accommodated at nine maktab (hostels) and will be aided by 640 TH personnel. — Bernama