TH welcomes Saudi Arabia’s move to ease Covid SOPs for pilgrims

PETALING JAYA: Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) lauds Saudi Arabia’s announcement in lifting all of its Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Group managing director and CEO Datuk Seri Amrin Awaluddin said in a statement today the decision was made following a drop in Covid-19 cases within the country.

However, citizens and foreign tourists are still required to wear face masks in enclosed areas.

“TH is confident that the Saudi Arabian government has examined various aspects to ensure safety of locals, the Umrah and Hajj pilgrims,“ Amrin said.

According to a post in twitter on Monday by the Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health, visitors to the kingdom are no longer required to show their Covid-19 vaccination certificate or to undergo PCR testing, before or upon arrival in Saudi Arabia.

These also include travelling, social distancing, RTK-Antigen tests and mandatory quarantines.

The decision was made due to the sharp drop in Covid-19 cases and the vaccination rate has reached 99% for its target group (above 12 years).