TH will pay higher dividends in future: Mujahid

SHAH ALAM: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof (pix) is confident that the Pilgrims Fund Board (TH) will be able to pay higher hibah (dividend) in future following TH restructuring plan.

As such he urged the public especially depositors to have confidence in the TH management.

“I urge the public to continue to remain with TH... we have a big plans ahead. This is just the first phase of the restructuring plan. We are charting towards reviving TH financial position and we are in the right direction,“ he said yesterday.

Elaborating Mujahid said he would issue an official statement on TH latest position during parliamentary sitting today.

Last Friday, TH announced a hibah of 1.25% for the 2018 financial year, the lowest ever dividend payout to its depositors.

Meanwhile Opposition leader Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob advised TH depositors not to panic and to continue keeping their money with the Islamic financial institution.

Ismail Sabry who is also Umno vice-president, said TH depositors should do their part to defend the institution as an economic jihad for Muslims.

However PAS is repeating its call for a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) or Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting to be convened to investigate allegations of misconduct in the management of TH.

Its president, Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, said this would enable every report and recommendation submitted by the National Audit Department, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) to be evaluated thereby ensuring TH operational efficiency.

“The focus should be on implementing remedial measures to restore confidence in the integrity of the financial institution,“ he said. — Bernama