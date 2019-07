YALA: Thai officials have foiled an attempt to smuggle 300,000 horse pills into Malaysia with the arrest of three local residents.

A narcotics police team detained the three locals aged between 33 and 46 years last Friday, at three separate locations in southern Thailand.

Ninth division deputy police chief Maj Pol Phot Suaisuwan said the first suspect aged 33 from Pattani is believed to be a drug trafficker involved with a cross-border syndicate.

“In addition to the horse pills, police also found 800g of heroin in a bus driven by the suspect,” he told a press conference today, adding that total seizure was estimated at 2.7 million baht (RM363,274).

According to Phot, the two other men, aged 46 and 37 also believed to be drug traffickers have been detained to facilitate investigations. — Bernama