Thai police launch operation to locate abducted M’sian cosmetics agent: Report

PETALING JAYA: Thai police have confirmed that their Malaysian counterparts in Kelantan had sought assistance to locate a cosmetics agent who was abducted on Tuesday.

“Kelantan police is seeking our assistance to find the 36-year-old cosmetics agent who went missing from her home in Tumpat four days ago.

“We have mounted our operation to locate the woman, which includes searches at drug dens,“ a Thai police spokesman told NST today.

The spokesman also reportedly said Thai police believed the woman was being held by a drug syndicate operating in the southern part of the country.

On Tuesday, four men who travelled in a car, abducted the woman from her home in Kampung Semat Jal near Palekbang about 5.10pm.

Following the case, police mounted a large operation to track down the suspects.