Thailand and Malaysia agree to deepen ties in trade, investment, and tourism

BANGKOK: Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his Malaysian counterpart Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim agreed to deepen trade, investment, and tourism cooperation when they met on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Thursday.

In a statement, government spokesman Chai Watcharong said Thailand and Malaysia agreed that the next Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation meeting should be held soon to promote economic cooperation between the two countries.

To boost cooperation, he said Thailand suggested a meeting of the business sector to discuss ways to boost trade and investment.

“Prime Minister Srettha is optimistic about the future of relations between Thailand and Malaysia. He is committed to working closely with Malaysia to strengthen ties based on stability and mutual prosperity,” he said.

He added that Srettha also accepted Anwar’s invitation to visit Malaysia at the first opportunity.

Srettha met with Anwar for the first time as prime minister after assuming office on August 22. Several cabinet ministers from both countries were also present at the meeting.

Chai said both prime ministers also pledged to work together to promote tourism between the two countries.

“Malaysians topped the list of international visitors to Thailand this year, with over 3 million arrivals,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chai said the two prime ministers also pledged to cooperate on security issues along the Thailand and Malaysia borders as well as peace process in southern Thailand.

He said Srettha also welcomed Malaysia's role in facilitating peace talks in the southernmost provinces in Thailand.

At present, Malaysia is a facilitator for the peace dialogue process in ending the decades-old conflict in southern Thailand.

Former chief of defence force Tan Sri Zulkifli Zainal Abidin had been appointed as the new Malaysian chief facilitator effective Jan 1 this year. -Bernama