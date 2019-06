TANAH MERAH: A 45-year-old female Thai national was found dead, hanging by the neck, at a house at Kampung Taman Selaseh, near Jalan Ismail Petra, Tanah Merah this morning.

Tanah Merah district police chief DSP Suzaimi Mohamad said the victim’s body was found by her husband in the kitchen at 7.30am today.

“The police received a report on the body found hanging in the kitchen section by the husband. Initial examination found no other physical injuries on the body except a ligature mark around the neck, believed to be due to cloth strangulation,“ he said when contacted here today.

Suzaimi said initial checks also found the victim was found hanging using a bedsheet and the victim’s body was taken to Tanah Merah Hospital for further action. — Bernama