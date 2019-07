KUALA LUMPUR: “You have built my character. That is something I like to share, and I am grateful,” said Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix) to journalists in a rare interview ahead of His Majesty’s installation as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on July 30.

Sultan Abdullah had granted a special interview at Istana Negara with His Majesty and the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, to not only the official media but also other print and electronic media organisations.

Their Majesty’s openness and willingness to grant the audience to the media was certainly a priceless opportunity to better understand and bring the institution of the monarchy closer to the people.

Sultan Abdullah, who is no stranger to the media, expressed his appreciation to the media and said media practitioners have, in a way, helped to shape his personality.

His Majesty said the media and the people became interested in his life from the time he became the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang at the age of 15.

“I am forever thankful to all the media for, in a way, throughout my life, yes, you have built my character. That is something I like to share, and I am grateful. The reporters of yesteryear, the reporters of today, you have built my character. I am most grateful,” he said.

His Majesty said he is not media-savvy and is also a reserved person but due to his position as a prince and, now, as the head of state, he has to face the media.

“Now, I am in another phase, as the head of state. My personality may have changed a little, my manner of speech may have changed. Where I am able to share my views, I will do so, formally.

“I am subject to all advice and, at the same time, I am subject to criticism. That is life, and it comes with the position I hold now,” he said.

Sultan Abdullah expressed his appreciation to media practitioners in the country for their coverage of his activities since he was elected as the 16th Yang Di-Pertuan Agong. — Bernama