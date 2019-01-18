Theft of four car tyres: Security guard jailed one year

KUALA LUMPUR: A security guard was sentenced to a year’s jail by the magistrate’s court here today after he pleaded guilty to stealing four tyres of a car belonging to a male nurse.

Magistrate Siti Radziah Kamarudin ordered Chairul Anam Iksan, 35, to serve the jail sentence from the date of his arrest which was on Jan 14.

He was charged with stealing the tyres of a car belonging to Mohd Helmie Ayub, 36, worth RM3,500, in Kampung Segambut, Sri Hartamas here between 11.45pm last Jan 8 and 7.30am the following day.

In mitigation, Chairul Anam, unrepresented, said his wife was six-months pregnant and he was also taking care of his parents.

Deputy public prosecutor Afiq Nazrin Zaharinan prosecuted. — Bernama