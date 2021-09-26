Theme parks may re-open to public in November

IPOH: Theme parks nationwide will be allowed to open after the country’s vaccination rate among its adult population has reached 90 percent, scheduled end of November, said Deputy Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Dr Santhara Kumar (pix).

He said it would also be subject to the approval by the National Security Council Health Ministry which are currently studying the standard operating procedures (SOP) on the opening of the theme parks.

Speaking to reporters at the Lost World of Tambun in conjunction with his one-day working visit here today, he said the tourism industry players are currently preparing to revive the tourism sector which had been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last Thursday, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the decision on the opening of theme parks in the country would be announced soon.- Bernama