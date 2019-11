PETALING JAYA: Two teams from theSun were all smiles as they bagged the consolation prizes at the DRB-Hicom media bowling competition held at eCurve, Mutiara Damansara today.

Each team received RM200 in cash prize, having scored 1090 and 1189 points.

The Strike Force Bernama team were crowned champions, after scoring 1900 points. They walked away with RM2,000 in cash prize.

Hero Malaya Bernama’s 1,831 points haul was enough to secure them a runners-up spot, and RM1,600 in cash prize.

Several other participants won lucky draw prizes which included basmati rice, luggage, and food hampers.

This is the second time this year that DRB-Hicom has conducted this bowling competition for media companies to participate in.

“It is a chance for us to network with the media and to give them a different experience outside of their regular work routine in the office,“ said DRB-Hicom Group Strategic Communications Head Mahmood Abdul Razak.

A total of 11 teams participated in this bowling competition.