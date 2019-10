SHAH ALAM: Prompt action by the public in contacting firefighters after seeing thick smoke coming out of an empty warehouse in Jalan Meru, Kapar, near here, yesterday led to the discovery of a drug processing laboratory.

Selangor Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department chief ACP R. Sundralingam said based on items found at the scene, the warehouse was believed to have been used for processing methamphetamine.

“Following the incident, police arrested two local men, aged 52 and 47, to assist in investigations,“ he said when contacted here yesterday.

Bernama learnt that the thick smoke from the warehouse was caused by chemical mixture used in the drug production process.

Klang Fire and Rescue Department chief Samsol Maarif Saibani said they received information from the public about the incident at 9.57am before rushing to the scene.

He said firefighters from the Kapar fire station had to break the switch panel to open the warehouse door.

“The fire had been extinguished when they entered the warehouse. They found two victims in a weak condition inside.

“Further investigations revealed that the fire was caused by the processing of unknown chemicals,“ he said. — Bernama