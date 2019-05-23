Thousands at Istana Abu Bakar to pay last respect

PEKAN: The Istana Abu Bakar today was flooded with thousands of mourners from all races dressed in black to pay their last respects to the former Sultan of Pahang, Almarhum Paduka Ayahanda Ahmad Shah Al Musta’in Billah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Abu Bakar.

Saddened by the loss of the ruler who they described as gentle, caring, loving and people-centric, many gathered the compound of the palace here early in the morning.

Members of public and dignitaries were only allowed to pay their last respects to the former sultan from 11am onwards.

A large crowd including children and elderly began gathering in the palace entrance since 8am.

Sultan Ahmad Shah died at the National Heart Institute at about 8.50am on Wednesday.

His remains will be taken to Sultan Ahmad Shah Mosque for the funeral prayers, which will be led by the Pahang Mufti Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Osman.

Sultan Ahmad Shah will be being laid to rest at the Royal Mausoleum after Zohor prayers.