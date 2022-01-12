Three Bangladeshis held in Shah Alam for selling fake work permits

SHAH ALAM: Three Bangladeshi men have been arrested in Shah Alam on suspicion of issuing and selling fake work permits to their fellow countrymen since last October.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the first two suspects aged between 20 and 30 years were held following a raid at 7.30 pm in Kampung Baru Hicom, Section 26, here last Tuesday.

He said further investigations revealed the duo who had been living in Malaysia for the past three years and working in the Hicom Glenmarie industrial area had been forging and selling the fake permits since October.

“The fake permits sold to foreign nationals are readily available and offered at a much cheaper price estimated at RM200 and their customers are mostly Bangladeshis,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Iqbal said the police also seized several equipment including a laptop, a printing machine, three passports, 10 temporary employment passes and four mobile phones.

Following the arrest, another Bangladeshi suspect in his 30s, believed to be an accomplice, surrendered himself at the Shah Alam district headquarters last night.

He said the first two suspects are on remand until Dec 3 while the third suspect will be brought to court today for a remand application and the case will be investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. - Bernama